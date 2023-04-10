Third arrest made in Dothan bar murder case

Dothan Police arrested a third person involved in the deadly Pearl Lounge and Grill bar shooting.
By WTVY Staff
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 5:08 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Dothan Police have made a third arrest on Monday in connection with the murder of a Geneva man at a Dothan bar last month.

According to a news release, Dekeivon O’Keith Lawton arrived at his bondsman’s office to make a payment on an unrelated charge.

The bondsman, aware that Lawton was a suspect in the March 30 shooting incident at Pearl Lounge and Grill that resulted in the death of 51-year-old Roger Shane Felder, attempted to take Lawton into custody and a fight ensued as a result.

Once the fight concluded, Lawton was taken into custody and turned over to Dothan Police shortly thereafter.

The 22-year-old is charged with one count of Murder, with his bond set at $1.5 million.

Lawton becomes the third arrest in the case after both 29-year-old Raheem Anthony Powe of Abbeville and 27-year-old Nakia Kentae Thompson of Dothan were previously taken into custody the day of the incident. Both of them also face one count of Murder.

READ MORE >>> Two arrested in connection with Dothan bar shooting

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting
One critically injured in Dothan store shooting
Henry County
Henry County men face charges that include Kidnapping and Rape
Enterprise Police Department
Enterprise teen charged with murdering father captured
Intersection at Ross Clark Circle and Timbers Drive in Dothan.
Ross Clark intersection will close to through traffic
Zykeith Jaheim Wimbley Dothan City Jail booking photo.
Police: 1 suspect charged in drive-by shooting

Latest News

Dothan Police arrested a third person involved in the deadly Pearl Lounge and Grill bar shooting.
Third suspect nabbed in deadly Dothan bar shooting
Dangerous intersection will close to cross traffic
Dangerous intersection will close to cross traffic
Louisville shooting suspect was graduate of University of Alabama
Louisville shooting suspect was University of Alabama graduate
4Warn Weather Day
4Warn Weather Day issued for April 13