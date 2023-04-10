Suspected Dothan roommate killer returned to jail

31-year-old Justin Tyler Marchozzi (pictured) was booked into the Houston County Jail on...
31-year-old Justin Tyler Marchozzi (pictured) was booked into the Houston County Jail on Saturday on a new charge that he illegally possessed a controlled substance.(Houston County Jail)
By Ken Curtis
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 2:12 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A suspected murderer is back behind bars following his arrest on an unrelated drug charge.

31-year-old Justin Tyler Marchozzi of Dothan was booked into the Houston County Jail on Saturday on a new charge that he illegally possessed a controlled substance.

Further compounding his issues, Marchozzi’s bonding company withdrew as the surety for his murder charge.

Dothan Police claim he shot roommate Richard Brandon Littlefield, 48, at Highland Hills Apartments back on January 2, but tried to make it look like Littlefield had committed suicide.

A judge reduced his $1.5 million bond to $150,000.

Marchozzi also faces charges that he, as a felon, had illegally possessed a weapon.

