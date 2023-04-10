A stray shower possible today

SYNOPSIS - Temperatures are in the 50s to start off on this Monday morning, a stray shower will be possible this afternoon but most areas will stay dry through Thursday. Temperatures this afternoon will be cool again with clouds hanging around behind the cold front that moves through over the weekend. Winds today and tomorrow will be breezy because of a tight pressure gradient over the area we could see gust around 25-30 mph. As I said before most places will be dry until Thursday when a cut off low in the gulf brings more rain to the area. At this time we are not expecting any severe weather on Thursday, rain chances stick around into the weekend. We will have to keep an eye on Sunday for the chance of some strong to severe storms as a fast moving cold front comes through but that’s almost a week away so nothing to worry about right now.

TODAY - Mostly cloudy, a stray shower. High near 65°. Winds NE 10-15 mph 20%

TONIGHT - Mostly cloudy. Low near 52°. Winds NE 5-10 mph 5%

TOMORROW - Partly cloudy. High near 72°. Winds NE 5-15 mph 0%

EXTENDED

WED: Partly cloudy. Low: 53° High: 75° 0%

THUR: Rain. Low: 58° High: 72° 60%

FRI: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 60° High: 78° 30%

SAT: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 58° High: 81° 20%

SUN: Chance of storms. Low: 63° High: 77° 40%

MON: Partly cloudy. Low: 50° High: 70° 0%

TUE: Partly cloudy. Low: 48° High: 74° 0%

COASTAL FORECAST MONDAY- * Small Craft Advisory* Rough on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds NE 20-25 kts. Seas 4-6 ft

