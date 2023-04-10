Ross Clark intersection will be closed to through traffic

Intersection at Ross Clark Circle and Timbers Drive in Dothan.
Intersection at Ross Clark Circle and Timbers Drive in Dothan.
By Ken Curtis
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 12:36 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Upon workers completing a modification project, drivers can no longer cross Ross Clark Circle when traveling on Timbers Drive in Dothan.

“Motorists will need to turn right onto Ross Clark Circle and travel to the new U-Turn bulbs in order to head left on Ross Clark Circle,” Alabama Department of Transportation spokesperson Brantley Kirk said in a prepared statement.

Alternative routes would include South Park Avenue and Hartford Highway

Accidents frequently occur at the intersection where work began Monday midway between Lowe’s and Harley-Davidson of Dothan.

Crews should complete their renovations this summer, according to projections.

“Motorists should plan accordingly for possible delays and be mindful of the people and equipment in the work zone,” Kirk urged.

