Police: 1 suspect charged in drive-by shooting

Zykeith Jaheim Wimbley Dothan City Jail booking photo.
Zykeith Jaheim Wimbley Dothan City Jail booking photo.(Dothan Police Department)
By WTVY Staff
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 8:05 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - One suspect has been charged after a drive-by shooting occurred the morning of April 8, according to Dothan Police.

During the early morning hours of Saturday, April 8, Dothan Police officers responded to shots fired into a residence in the 900 block of Mercury Drive.

When officers arrived, they discovered several bullet holes in the residence and located a gunshot victim inside.

The victim had been shot in both legs while lying in the bed asleep.

Officers began providing medical aid to the victim until Dothan Fire and Rescue arrived and took over treatment.

It was reported that a vehicle slowed down in front of the residence while at least two individuals fired multiple shots at the residence from the vehicle.

After collecting evidence and talking with witnesses, officers located what they believed was the suspect vehicle in the driveway of a residence in the 2000 block of Lake Street.

After conducting a search of the vehicle and residence, it was determined that was in fact the vehicle used during the drive-by shooting.

One weapon believed to have been used during the drive-by shooting was also recovered.

The driver of the vehicle at the time of the drive-by shooting was identified as Zykeith Jaheim Wimbley who was also present at the time of the search.

Zykeith Jaheim Wimbley, 21 years-old of Dothan, was charged with one count of Assault First Degree and one count of Discharging a Firearm into an Occupied Dwelling.

His bond was set at $60,000.00.

