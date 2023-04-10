Fort Rucker officially renamed as Fort Novosel

The Army post is now named after Chief Warrant Officer 4 Michael Novosel, a long-time resident of Enterprise.
By Jacklynn Lambert
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 6:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DALE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - “The Home of Army Aviation” has received a new name, as Fort Rucker was officially redesignated as Fort Novosel during a ceremony on Monday.

The Army post is now named after Chief Warrant Officer 4 Michael Novosel, a long-time resident of Enterprise.

“First of all, an Army aviator who was awarded the medal of honor for heroism and for saving others,” said Major General Michael McCurry. “What a better message for the youth of America that are out there today, contemplating serving their nation, to name it after him. And for the surrounding area, to name it after a citizen of Enterprise right here in the Wiregrass, it doesn’t get any better than that.”

CW4 Officer Novosel’s family attended the ceremony and presented a new monument using a cycling stick used by aviators in the Vietnam War. The family also gifted the Aviation Museum on the post Novosel’s Medal of Honor.

“At some point, the value of the medal is too big for just the family,” explained John Novosel, Officer Novosel’s son. “(It) really kind of belongs to the post, and what are we going to do with it? Keep it in a box? It’s hard to share that way so it just made sense. We instantly thought it was the right thing to do.”

Novosel was awarded the highest honor in the armed forces for his bravery during a medical evacuation in the Vietnam War. McCurry says that it is not lost on him how important it is to house the medal at Fort Novosel.

“(It’s an) unbelievable token from the family that can never be repaid,” said McCurry. “When the family first mentioned it to me a few weeks ago, when I was on the phone with them, I had a little bit of trouble even forming words because of what that medal meant and the service and sacrifice that it recognized.

“Truly unbelievable. Our commitment to them is to display it here so that every prospective Army aviator knows exactly what’s expected of them in service to our nation and to keep it safe.”

As for Novosel’s three children, they remember the many stories he shared of his time in the Army. One of those stories included rescuing his own son, Michael Novosel Jr., then just three weeks later his son returned the favor. The eldest Novosel’s three surviving children say that despite the many awards, their father only hoped to be remembered by one thing.

“He loved the military, he loved flying,” said Jeannee Vinyard, Novosel’s daughter. “His book tells a lot about how he felt about flying. He always said when he passed away, he just wanted on his gravestone ‘I was a good soldier,’ so that just tells you he really was a humble man.”

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting
One critically injured in Dothan store shooting
Henry County
Henry County men face charges that include Kidnapping and Rape
Intersection at Ross Clark Circle and Timbers Drive in Dothan.
Ross Clark intersection will close to through traffic
Enterprise Police Department
Enterprise teen charged with murdering father captured
31-year-old Justin Tyler Marchozzi (pictured) was booked into the Houston County Jail on...
Suspected Dothan roommate killer returned to jail

Latest News

Lawson Bryan will take the stand Wednesday when Harvest Church of Dothan and UMC leadership...
Former bishop who pastored in Dothan to testify in church dispute
31-year-old Justin Tyler Marchozzi of Dothan was booked into the Houston County Jail on Saturday.
Suspected Dothan killer returned to jail after drug arrest
Emergency dispatchers work long shifts answering calls and sending police, firefighters, and...
911 dispatchers honored this week
Harvest Church of Dothan filed several affidavits from its leaders Monday morning as they...
Former bishop subpoenaed in Harvest lawsuit
Houston County has officially asked the City of Dothan to back out of its offer to purchase the...
One more step until Farm Center deal canceled