Fort Rucker officially renamed as Fort Novosel

DALE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - “The Home of Army Aviation” has received a new name, as Fort Rucker was officially redesignated as Fort Novosel during a ceremony on Monday.

The Army post is now named after Chief Warrant Officer 4 Michael Novosel, a long-time resident of Enterprise.

“First of all, an Army aviator who was awarded the medal of honor for heroism and for saving others,” said Major General Michael McCurry. “What a better message for the youth of America that are out there today, contemplating serving their nation, to name it after him. And for the surrounding area, to name it after a citizen of Enterprise right here in the Wiregrass, it doesn’t get any better than that.”

CW4 Officer Novosel’s family attended the ceremony and presented a new monument using a cycling stick used by aviators in the Vietnam War. The family also gifted the Aviation Museum on the post Novosel’s Medal of Honor.

“At some point, the value of the medal is too big for just the family,” explained John Novosel, Officer Novosel’s son. “(It) really kind of belongs to the post, and what are we going to do with it? Keep it in a box? It’s hard to share that way so it just made sense. We instantly thought it was the right thing to do.”

Novosel was awarded the highest honor in the armed forces for his bravery during a medical evacuation in the Vietnam War. McCurry says that it is not lost on him how important it is to house the medal at Fort Novosel.

“(It’s an) unbelievable token from the family that can never be repaid,” said McCurry. “When the family first mentioned it to me a few weeks ago, when I was on the phone with them, I had a little bit of trouble even forming words because of what that medal meant and the service and sacrifice that it recognized.

“Truly unbelievable. Our commitment to them is to display it here so that every prospective Army aviator knows exactly what’s expected of them in service to our nation and to keep it safe.”

As for Novosel’s three children, they remember the many stories he shared of his time in the Army. One of those stories included rescuing his own son, Michael Novosel Jr., then just three weeks later his son returned the favor. The eldest Novosel’s three surviving children say that despite the many awards, their father only hoped to be remembered by one thing.

“He loved the military, he loved flying,” said Jeannee Vinyard, Novosel’s daughter. “His book tells a lot about how he felt about flying. He always said when he passed away, he just wanted on his gravestone ‘I was a good soldier,’ so that just tells you he really was a humble man.”

