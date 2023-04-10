Dry weather draws crowds to ‘Spring Fling’ at National Peanut Festival Fairgrounds

(WTVY)
By Taylor Pollock
Published: Apr. 9, 2023 at 9:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - After a rainy start to the weekend, many around our area went to enjoy drier conditions Sunday at the National Peanut Festival fairgrounds during its Spring Fling event.

The 10-day event gives those who can’t wait for a mid-year preview of the peanut festival, with food, games, and over 40 rides.

It is put on by Reithoffer shows, who provides those same services for the National Peanut Festival.

Some who attended say it was a great way to spend the final hours of their weekend.

“It’s very fun, especially on Easter,” says Kamron Wilkerson after riding “The Rock Star” ride, “a fun way to end the weekend before we have to go back to school. It was very fun.”

If you didn’t get the chance to make it out to Spring Fling this weekend, The event runs through April 16th.

You can learn more about hours, rules, and admission on the National Peanut Festival’s website.

