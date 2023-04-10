4Warn Weather Day issued for April 13

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The 4Warn Weather team has declared a 4Warn Weather Day for Thursday, April 13 due to the threat of severe weather for the Wiregrass area.

From Chief Meteorologist David Paul:

“A low pressure system will form in the Gulf off the coast of Louisiana, spreading inland west of us Thursday. We’ll see showers and thunderstorms move into our area throughout the day Thursday. Rain chance upped to 80%...could very well end up at 100%. With the chance of this low pressure system becoming a subtropical storm briefly, there could be isolated tornadoes Thursday, given the projected circulation.”

