4Warn Weather Day issued for April 13

By WTVY Staff
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 3:50 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The 4Warn Weather team has declared a 4Warn Weather Day for Thursday, April 13 due to the threat of severe weather for the Wiregrass area.

From Chief Meteorologist David Paul:

“A low pressure system will form in the Gulf off the coast of Louisiana, spreading inland west of us Thursday. We’ll see showers and thunderstorms move into our area throughout the day Thursday. Rain chance upped to 80%...could very well end up at 100%. With the chance of this low pressure system becoming a subtropical storm briefly, there could be isolated tornadoes Thursday, given the projected circulation.”

We’ll provide live coverage on TV as-needed, with continuous live streaming coverage on our digital platforms. The easiest way to get the live stream is at the bottom of the homepage of the 4Warn Weather App, or by watching the livestream below this story.

Be sure to download the 4Warn Weather app to stay up to date.

