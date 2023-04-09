Search for missing man underway in Coosa River

GADSDEN, Ala. (WBRC) - A search is underway in the Coosa River for a missing Gadsden man.

A 2002 Honda Accord belonging to 20-year-old Bryan Jeremiah Stamps, 20, was found running and unoccupied on the Meighan Boulevard bridge on April 4 at 11:50 p.m. Officers attempted to find Stamps in several locations, including hospitals. A family member filed a missing person’s report on April 7.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Bryan Stamps, please contact the Gadsden Police Department at 256-549-4500 or Detective Nick Keener at 256-549-4634.

