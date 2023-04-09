The Loop Music & Art Festival brings local artists success despite Saturday showers

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - People braced the rainy weather on Saturday and went out to support Wiregrass artists at the second annual Loop Music and Art Festival. Downtown Dothan businesses opened their doors to share a space to celebrate these 40 artists from all across the Southeast.

The festival featured touring musicians and a diverse group of local and regional artists who are both well established and up-and-coming.

Claire Necessary is a lifelong artist and the co-founder of the festival. She said she is thankful for the community support she saw at this years event.

“We are really grateful for Dothan showing up, again, rain or shine, they have come out to support their local art community,” Necessary said.

This one-day event gave these artists a space to sale and show off their creations to the community. Casual shoppers and avid art collectors were all invited to come out to support the vendors during the event, and beyond.

”There is so many great artists we have here in the local area in Dothan, Enterprise, Ozark, and just the Wiregrass area and then like I said we are attracting people from Florida, a few from Birmingham, so we anticipate that we will grow,” Necessary said.

One of the many artists there was Keith Newby.

“The crowds are still good coming down to see what we have,” Newby said.

He’s been painting for about 30 years as a watercolor and acrylic artist.

Newby describes himself as an “old school” artist because he creates quaint farm scenes.

He has been based in Dothan for decades, but is originally from Pennsylvania. Newby said he adores the South and wants to showcase that through his art work.

“I just love the South,” Newby said. “You know, people have their different ideas about the South but the laid-back atmosphere, the old homes, the farmsteads, that type of thing, cottonfields, that just appeals to me.”

Festival organizers hope to continue to expand the event as it already has. They have nearly doubled in vendors compared to last year when they had 25; this year they had 40. Newby said he hopes it continues to grow as well so he can remain a part of it and receive the support while also showing support for fellow vendors.

“There’s some great work here,” Newby said.

Click here to read more about The Loop.

