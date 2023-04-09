Blumenthal breaks leg at UConn parade, to undergo surgery

FILE - Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., speaks during a news conference on Feb. 16, 2023, on...
FILE - Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., speaks during a news conference on Feb. 16, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. Blumenthal said he expects to undergo surgery to repair a broken leg he suffered Saturday, April 8, during a victory parade for the University of Connecticut men's basketball team. The 77-year-old Democrat said he was awaiting “routine surgery” on his femur scheduled for Sunday, April 9 and expects a full recovery. (AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib, File)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 8, 2023 at 10:25 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) - U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal said he expects to undergo surgery to repair a broken leg he suffered Saturday during a victory parade for the University of Connecticut men’s basketball team.

In a tweet Saturday night, Blumenthal said a fellow parade goer tripped and fell on him during the event in Hartford, Connecticut, to celebrate the team winning the NCAA basketball title on April 4 in Houston.

The 77-year-old Democrat said he was awaiting “routine surgery” on his femur scheduled for Sunday and expects a full recovery.

“What can I say, I love a parade!” he tweeted.

Connecticut’s other U.S. senator, Chris Murphy, tweeted that “after he broke his femur he got back up, dusted himself off, and FINISHED THE PARADE. Most Dick Blumenthal thing ever.”

Connecticut state Rep. Matt Blumenthal tweeted that he heard his father “was also on the reviewing stand for a while. Tough as nails, and on the mend shortly!”

Blumenthal is serving his third term in the Senate after being reelected in November. He was the state’s U.S. attorney before serving in the state House and state Senate and as Connecticut’s attorney general.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Empty for years, this building is coming down to make way for a walk-in medical clinic
Crews are tearing down this eyesore, here’s what is coming
Inmate death
Church shuts down after woman gambles its money: DOJ
Shooting
One critically injured in Dothan store shooting
Enterprise Police Department
Enterprise teen charged with murdering father captured
According to a release from Captain Billy Haglund, police responded at around 6:00 p.m. to a...
Body found in Enterprise home, murder investigation underway

Latest News

Artist Keith Newby at the 2023 Loop Music and Art Festival
The Loop Music & Art Festival brings local artists success despite Saturday showers
A shopping mall in Delaware was evacuated and closed Saturday after a shooting.
3 taken to hospital after Delaware mall shooting
Backlash over Texas abortion pill ruling
A 2-year-old boy from Vermont found dead in a brook early Saturday may have been dropped there...
Police: Fleeing father dropped toddler who died in brook