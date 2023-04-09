April Showers Are Here!

SYNOPSIS – Partly cloudy overnight Sunday and throughout the day Monday. Small chance of showers each day for the start of our work week. By Thursday more wider spread heavy rainfall can be expected. This wet pattern will last through the end of the week and into the weekend.

TONIGHT – Mostly cloudy. Low near 52°. Winds E at 10 mph.

TOMORROW – More clouds than sun. High near 65°. Winds E at 15-20 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Mostly cloudy. Low near 52°. Winds E at 15-20 mph.

EXTENDED

TUE: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 55° High: 72° 20%

WED: Mostly cloudy, a few showers. Low: 55° High: 73° 30%

THU: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low: 60° High: 74° 60%

FRI: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low: 63° High: 76° 50%

SAT: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 51° High: 79° 20%

SUN: Partly cloudy, scattered showers. Low: 52° High: 68° 40%

COASTAL FORECAST MONDAY– *Small Craft Advisory* Rough on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds NE at 20-25 kts. Seas offshore 4-6 feet.

4Warn Weather Team on Social!

Twitter

@MetDavidPaul, @zach_hatcherwx, @AmberKulick_wx, @emilyactonwx

Facebook

WTVY 4Warn Weather Team, Chief Meteorologist David Paul, Meteorologist Amber Kulick, Meteorologist Zach Hatcher, Meteorologist Emily Acton

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.