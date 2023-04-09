Adult Easter Egg Hunt Hosted By Local Downtown Businesses

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - If you think Easter egg hunts are for kids, some local downtown businesses are going to make you rethink that.

El Weirdo Taco Pub and other downtown businesses hosted an adult Easter egg hunt on Saturday.

There were over 3,000 eggs in total given away. Most filled with basic Easter candy and small toys. But about 500 eggs contained gift vouchers from local businesses in the area.

The Marketing Consultant of El Weirdo Taco Pub Eric Darnell said proceeds from the event benefited Anchorage Children’s Home.

“Anchorage Children’s Home is an awesome organization and we just wanted to give back,” said Darnell. “They pour so much love into our community and help so many kids who are in very bad situations. It felt right. to take an easter egg hunt and a bunch of adults having a great time and link it up with something like Anchorage Children’s Home because they are awesome.”

There was also an egg toss at the event. The winning team won a $100 gift card to the El Weirdo Taco Pub.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.