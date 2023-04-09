Adult Easter Egg Hunt Hosted By Local Downtown Businesses

If you think Easter egg hunts are for kids, some local downtown businesses are going to make...
If you think Easter egg hunts are for kids, some local downtown businesses are going to make you rethink that.(WJHG)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Apr. 8, 2023 at 10:43 PM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - If you think Easter egg hunts are for kids, some local downtown businesses are going to make you rethink that.

El Weirdo Taco Pub and other downtown businesses hosted an adult Easter egg hunt on Saturday.

There were over 3,000 eggs in total given away. Most filled with basic Easter candy and small toys. But about 500 eggs contained gift vouchers from local businesses in the area.

The Marketing Consultant of El Weirdo Taco Pub Eric Darnell said proceeds from the event benefited Anchorage Children’s Home.

“Anchorage Children’s Home is an awesome organization and we just wanted to give back,” said Darnell. “They pour so much love into our community and help so many kids who are in very bad situations. It felt right. to take an easter egg hunt and a bunch of adults having a great time and link it up with something like Anchorage Children’s Home because they are awesome.”

There was also an egg toss at the event. The winning team won a $100 gift card to the El Weirdo Taco Pub.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting
One critically injured in Dothan store shooting
Enterprise Police Department
Enterprise teen charged with murdering father captured
Henry County
Henry County men face charges that include Kidnapping and Rape
Inmate death
Church shuts down after woman gambles its money: DOJ
According to a release from Captain Billy Haglund, police responded at around 6:00 p.m. to a...
Body found in Enterprise home, murder investigation underway

Latest News

Artist Keith Newby at the 2023 Loop Music and Art Festival
The Loop Music & Art Festival brings local artists success despite Saturday showers
weather
Meteorologist Emily Acton Weathercast April 8th 2023
enterprise
Enterprise Murder Arrest
shooting
Family Dollar Shooting