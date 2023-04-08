Statue unveiled for Columbus native, Auburn baseball great, Frank Thomas

Statue unveiled for Auburn baseball great Frank Thomas
Statue unveiled for Auburn baseball great Frank Thomas
By WTVM News Staff
Published: Apr. 8, 2023 at 9:46 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - A new statue of MLB Hall of Fame inductee Frank Thomas was unveiled Saturday outside Plainsman Park at Auburn University.

Frank Thomas, who was born in Columbus, attended Columbus High School. The future MLB great would go on to play baseball at Auburn University in the late 1980s. He spent the majority of his 19 year professional career with the Chicago White Sox before retiring in 2008.

A ceremony took place at 10AM CT to honor the MLB Hall of Famer.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Empty for years, this building is coming down to make way for a walk-in medical clinic
Crews are tearing down this eyesore, here’s what is coming
Inmate death
Church shuts down after woman gambles its money: DOJ
According to a release from Captain Billy Haglund, police responded at around 6:00 p.m. to a...
Body found in Enterprise home, murder investigation underway
Veteran Jimmy Powell is assisted to his seat by his wife, Julie, at an August 4, 2023 Dothan...
City of Dothan reneges on promise it made to veteran
A fire is burning at the abandoned old Pioneer Village, located in Pike County.
Massive fire extinguished at old Pioneer Village in Pike County

Latest News

Enterprise Police Department
Enterprise teen charged with murdering father captured
A new camping experience will soon be available at six of the parks, with the first opening at...
Glamping experiences coming to Alabama State Parks
Patrons depart the course after trees blew over on the 17th hole during the second round of the...
Masters resumes 2nd round after storms fell trees at Augusta
Police advised people on the University of Oklahoma campus to shelter in place after reports of...
No threat found after University of Oklahoma shots reported