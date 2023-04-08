Panthers softball eyeing blue map

The Wicksburg Panthers softball team has been dominant all season long.
By WTVY Staff
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 10:50 PM CDT
NEWTON, Ala. (WTVY) - The Wicksburg Panthers softball team has been dominant all season long.

The Panthers sit at 26-6 on the season, and are ranked number one in Class 2A by the Alabama Sports Writers Association.

Head Coach Josh Cox says depth has made them so successful in 2023.

