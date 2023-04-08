One critically injured in Dothan store shooting

Shooting
Shooting(WTVY)
By Ken Curtis
Published: Apr. 8, 2023 at 3:46 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A person suffered severe wounds in a Dothan shooting Saturday, and police took a suspect into custody soon afterward.

The shooting occurred about 3 o’clock at Family Dollar on South Oates Street near Dothan Preparatory Academy, a school not involved.

Early reports indicated the victim was shot inside or behind the retailer.

Police placed crime tape in both locations and handcuffed a male who appeared to be a teen or young adult at the scene.

An official Dothan police statement is pending.

