One critically injured in Dothan store shooting

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A person suffered severe wounds in a Dothan shooting Saturday, and police took a suspect into custody soon afterward.

The shooting occurred about 3 o’clock at Family Dollar on South Oates Street near Dothan Preparatory Academy, a school not involved.

Early reports indicated the victim was shot inside or behind the retailer.

Police placed crime tape in both locations and handcuffed a male who appeared to be a teen or young adult at the scene.

An official Dothan police statement is pending.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.