Local Police Chief says a bill is not enough to deter fentanyl users

HB1 passes through both houses of the Alabama Legislature unanimously.
HB1 passes through both houses of the Alabama Legislature unanimously.(WTVY)
By Will Polston
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 9:03 PM CDT
GENEVA COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - While House Bill 1 went through both houses of Alabama legislature without any opposition, some local law enforcement says there is a bigger problem than laws.

Now, mandatory minimum sentences are in place for fentanyl possession, ranging from three years to a life sentence.

While law enforcement does appreciate getting some drugs off the street, some say there is still a lot that has to go right for the law to work.

“Any strong drug law, I am 100% behind, but the problem doesn’t lie in the laws on the books, the problem lies within the system itself,” said Geneva Police Chief, Pepper Mock. “If anyone in the system fails to do their job, if we don’t have proper prevention before people become addicts, if we don’t have law enforcement getting out and doing their job to enforce the law, if we don’t have proper rehabilitation for people so they can rehab, if any part of that system fails, the whole system fails.”

Representative Matt Simpson, who sponsored HB1 also filed HB 230 which would make it a criminal offense to ‘chemically endanger a first responder’ who may come in contact with fentanyl. That bill was introduced to the House on April 4.

