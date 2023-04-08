Henry County men face charges that include Kidnapping and Rape

Henry County
Henry County(HCJ)
By Ken Curtis
Published: Apr. 8, 2023 at 4:30 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Three Henry County men face charges that involve the alleged abduction and sexual abuse of two underage girls.

Henry County Sheriff Eric Blankenship identified the suspects as 36-year-old Anthony Dozier of Headland, 38-year-old Derrick Alan Morris of Abbeville, and Matthew Lashawn Corbitt, 35, also of Abbeville.

Dozier faces Human Trafficking 1st degree, Distribution of a Control Substance to a Minor, Rape 2nd degree, and two counts of Contributing to a Child in Need of Supervision.

Morris’ charges are two counts of Kidnapping 1st degree, Rape 2nd degree, and two counts of Contributing to a Child in Need of Supervision.

Investigators charged Corbitt with Rape 2nd degree and Probation violation.

“On April 1, 2023, the Henry County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to the Newville area in reference to two runaway juveniles, “Blankenship said in a prepared statement. “The two female juveniles were later located, and an investigation was conducted regarding the incident.”

The Henry County Law Enforcement Task Force made the arrests this week, per the sheriff.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Empty for years, this building is coming down to make way for a walk-in medical clinic
Crews are tearing down this eyesore, here’s what is coming
Inmate death
Church shuts down after woman gambles its money: DOJ
According to a release from Captain Billy Haglund, police responded at around 6:00 p.m. to a...
Body found in Enterprise home, murder investigation underway
Veteran Jimmy Powell is assisted to his seat by his wife, Julie, at an August 4, 2023 Dothan...
City of Dothan reneges on promise it made to veteran
A fire is burning at the abandoned old Pioneer Village, located in Pike County.
Massive fire extinguished at old Pioneer Village in Pike County

Latest News

Crumby (left) and Morin (right) were shot while responding to a shots fired call Tuesday.
Officer Morin moved out of Surgical Intensive Care Unit following shooting
Shooting
One critically injured in Dothan store shooting
Enterprise Police Department
Enterprise teen charged with murdering father captured
Statue unveiled for Auburn baseball great Frank Thomas
Statue unveiled for Columbus native, Auburn baseball great, Frank Thomas