Henry County men face charges that include Kidnapping and Rape

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Three Henry County men face charges that involve the alleged abduction and sexual abuse of two underage girls.

Henry County Sheriff Eric Blankenship identified the suspects as 36-year-old Anthony Dozier of Headland, 38-year-old Derrick Alan Morris of Abbeville, and Matthew Lashawn Corbitt, 35, also of Abbeville.

Dozier faces Human Trafficking 1st degree, Distribution of a Control Substance to a Minor, Rape 2nd degree, and two counts of Contributing to a Child in Need of Supervision.

Morris’ charges are two counts of Kidnapping 1st degree, Rape 2nd degree, and two counts of Contributing to a Child in Need of Supervision.

Investigators charged Corbitt with Rape 2nd degree and Probation violation.

“On April 1, 2023, the Henry County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to the Newville area in reference to two runaway juveniles, “Blankenship said in a prepared statement. “The two female juveniles were later located, and an investigation was conducted regarding the incident.”

The Henry County Law Enforcement Task Force made the arrests this week, per the sheriff.

