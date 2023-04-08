Glamping experiences coming to Alabama State Parks

By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Apr. 8, 2023
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A new camping experience will soon be available at six parks, with the first opening at Wind Creek State Park on Lake Martin near Alexander City on April 21.

Alabama State Parks has partnered with Timberline Glamping to manage and operate the new sites. The company, founded in 2018, also offers glamping at multiple locations in Georgia and Florida, including several state parks.

Glamping is a form of camping featuring more luxurious facilities than those associated with traditional camping. Guests don’t need to pack a tent and sleeping bag. Instead, the glamping sites provide all accommodations required, including beds, linens, electricity, and air conditioners/heaters.

“We strive to offer the very best experience to every guest,” said Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources Commissioner Chris Blankenship. “Glamping has become increasingly popular during the last few years, and we often field questions from people asking if we offer it. We already have many other types of overnight options for our guests, so it made sense for us to add glamping as a new amenity. This is another exciting way people can enjoy the amazing scenic beauty available at our Alabama State Parks.”

Other State Parks that will soon add glamping sites are Chewacla by mid-May, Lake Guntersville by Memorial Day, and Cheaha, DeSoto, and Monte Sano this summer.

Timberline Glamping owners Nathan and Rebeka Self recognized their own young family’s need to spend more time in the beauty and refreshment of the great outdoors, but they wanted to find a way to do that without sacrificing comfort and style. They’re pleased to be able to bring their modern twist on camping to Alabama.

“We’re excited to be expanding into Alabama,” said Rebeka Self. “We’ve had Alabama families visiting our facilities in Georgia and Florida. Now they can explore their own beautiful state through our concept of ‘glamping.’ Our campsites are able to reach both traditional campers and those who prefer more amenities with their outdoor experience.”

To make reservations for Wind Creek through the Timberline Glamping website, click here. For the other new sites coming soon, you can visit the Timberline Glamping site, www.timberlineglamping.com, to make reservations or visit the State Parks’ reservation link, www.alapark.com/online-reservations.

