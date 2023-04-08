Enterprise teen charged with murdering father captured

Enterprise Police Department
Enterprise Police Department(Enterprise Police Department)
By Ken Curtis
Published: Apr. 8, 2023 at 2:54 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - 18-year-old Ethan Stuckey suspected in the death of his father in Enterprise was apprehended over a thousand miles away early Saturday, according to police.

Enterprise Police Captain Billy Haglund said officers found the body of Russell Stuckey about 6 p.m. Friday, though they are unable to reveal the time of death.

Ethan Stuckey, per investigators, drove to Colorado Springs, Colorado after the shooting.

Google Maps estimates the 1475-mile drive takes about 22 hours.

Possible motives for the shooting were not revealed in Captain Haglund’s prepared statement.

“EPD Detectives will begin working on the extradition process to bring the suspect back to Enterprise,” he said.

He thanked Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), Elba PD, Colorado Springs PD, Colorado Springs Fugitive Task Force, and the ATF for their assistance in this investigation.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Empty for years, this building is coming down to make way for a walk-in medical clinic
Crews are tearing down this eyesore, here’s what is coming
Inmate death
Church shuts down after woman gambles its money: DOJ
According to a release from Captain Billy Haglund, police responded at around 6:00 p.m. to a...
Body found in Enterprise home, murder investigation underway
Veteran Jimmy Powell is assisted to his seat by his wife, Julie, at an August 4, 2023 Dothan...
City of Dothan reneges on promise it made to veteran
A fire is burning at the abandoned old Pioneer Village, located in Pike County.
Massive fire extinguished at old Pioneer Village in Pike County

Latest News

Statue unveiled for Auburn baseball great Frank Thomas
Statue unveiled for Columbus native, Auburn baseball great, Frank Thomas
A new camping experience will soon be available at six of the parks, with the first opening at...
Glamping experiences coming to Alabama State Parks
Patrons depart the course after trees blew over on the 17th hole during the second round of the...
Masters resumes 2nd round after storms fell trees at Augusta
Police advised people on the University of Oklahoma campus to shelter in place after reports of...
No threat found after University of Oklahoma shots reported