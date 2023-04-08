Easter Sunday Forecast

SYNOPSIS – Partly to mostly cloudy overnight Saturday and throughout the day Sunday. Cloud cover will be the determining factor on if we will stay in the middle 60s or reach the upper 60s tomorrow afternoon. Rain chances will return for our work week. More widespread heavy rainfall looking to come into play Thursday and Friday. Happy Easter!

TONIGHT – Mostly cloudy. Low near 51°. Winds NE at 15 mph.

TOMORROW – Cloudy. High near 65°. Winds ENE at 10-15 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Mostly cloudy. Low near 52°. Winds NE at 10-15 mph.

EXTENDED

MON: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 52° High: 68° 20%

TUE: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 55° High: 72° 20%

WED: Mostly cloudy, a few showers. Low: 55° High: 73° 30%

THU: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low: 60° High: 74° 60%

FRI: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low: 63° High: 76° 50%

SAT: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 51° High: 79° 20%

COASTAL FORECAST SUNDAY– Choppy on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds NE at 20 kts. Seas offshore 3-5 feet.

