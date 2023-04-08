Eagles, Raiders to clash on diamond

It doesn't matter what sport, folks in the Wiregrass know if you put Houston Academy and Providence Christian together, it's going to be a showdown.
By Briana Jones
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 7:04 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - It doesn’t matter what sport, people in the Wiregrass know if you put Houston Academy and Providence Christian together, it’s going to be a showdown.

HA head coach Tony Kirkland and Providence head coach Casey Smith talk where their teams are headed into the big rivalry match between the Raiders and Eagles on Monday.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Empty for years, this building is coming down to make way for a walk-in medical clinic
Crews are tearing down this eyesore, here’s what is coming
Veteran Jimmy Powell is assisted to his seat by his wife, Julie, at an August 4, 2023 Dothan...
City of Dothan reneges on promise it made to veteran
The Shelby County Health Department has identified 4 Norovirus outbreaks in the county so far...
Norovirus outbreaks reported in Alabama assisted living facilities and schools, ADPH
Terry Scott Brown, 50, Dothan City Jail booking photo.
Police: Armored delivery man charged with theft
Squirrel causes multiple outages across north Dothan
Squirrel causes multiple outages across north Dothan

Latest News

Patrons depart the course after trees blew over on the 17th hole during the second round of the...
Storms bring down trees at Masters, play halted in 2nd round
It doesn't matter what sport, folks in the Wiregrass know if you put Houston Academy and...
Raiders, Eagles to clash on diamond
Brooks Koepka of the United States on the No. 1 green during the second round of the 2023...
Koepka extends lead to 5 shots ahead in 2nd round of Masters
Hugh Freeze’s to-do list includes choosing, or perhaps bringing in, a quarterback who can...
Freeze seeking top QB, tempers Auburn fans’ expectations