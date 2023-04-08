Body found in Enterprise home, murder investigation underway

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - Enterprise Police are investigating a potential homicide after a body was discovered on Friday night.

According to a release from Captain Billy Haglund, police responded at around 6:00 p.m. to a home in the 300 block of Daleville Avenue after the Enterprise Fire Department discovered a body in the home after a call of a gas leak at the location.

EPD Detectives discovered the victim, identified as 42-year-old Russell Stuckey of Enterprise, died from a gunshot wound to the upper body.

An investigation is actively underway, and EPD says they have developed a person of interest.

News4 will provide additional updates as they become available.

