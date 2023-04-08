Body found in Enterprise home, murder investigation underway

According to a release from Captain Billy Haglund, police responded at around 6:00 p.m. to a...
According to a release from Captain Billy Haglund, police responded at around 6:00 p.m. to a home in the 300 block of Daleville Avenue after the Enterprise Fire Department discovered a body in the home after a call of a gas leak at the location.(Enterprise Police Department)
By WTVY Staff
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 10:28 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - Enterprise Police are investigating a potential homicide after a body was discovered on Friday night.

According to a release from Captain Billy Haglund, police responded at around 6:00 p.m. to a home in the 300 block of Daleville Avenue after the Enterprise Fire Department discovered a body in the home after a call of a gas leak at the location.

EPD Detectives discovered the victim, identified as 42-year-old Russell Stuckey of Enterprise, died from a gunshot wound to the upper body.

An investigation is actively underway, and EPD says they have developed a person of interest.

News4 will provide additional updates as they become available.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Empty for years, this building is coming down to make way for a walk-in medical clinic
Crews are tearing down this eyesore, here’s what is coming
Veteran Jimmy Powell is assisted to his seat by his wife, Julie, at an August 4, 2023 Dothan...
City of Dothan reneges on promise it made to veteran
The Shelby County Health Department has identified 4 Norovirus outbreaks in the county so far...
Norovirus outbreaks reported in Alabama assisted living facilities and schools, ADPH
Terry Scott Brown, 50, Dothan City Jail booking photo.
Police: Armored delivery man charged with theft
Squirrel causes multiple outages across north Dothan
Squirrel causes multiple outages across north Dothan

Latest News

With HB1 being signed into law in Alabama, those in possession of fentanyl can see some hefty...
Police chief has concerns after fentanyl possession bill passes
Police are advising people on the University of Oklahoma campus to shelter in place after...
Police report ‘active shooter,’ possible shots fired on University of Oklahoma campus
HB1 passes through both houses of the Alabama Legislature unanimously.
Local Police Chief says a bill is not enough to deter fentanyl users
GBI investigating officer-involved shooting after chase in Seminole County, Georgia
UPDATE: GBI confirms stolen patrol vehicle, chase led to shooting in Seminole County