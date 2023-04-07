Wreck causing major congestion on US 231

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A major crash on US231 SB @ MP 56.8 at CR82 in Dale County is causing large amounts of traffic to back up.

The cause of the wreck and parties involved are unknown at this time.

The southbound lanes are currently closed.

Officials urge drivers to seek an alternate route.

Updates will be posted when they become available.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.