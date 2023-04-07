Wreck causing major congestion on US 231

Southbound lanes are closed after a reported major clash in Dale County.
By WTVY Staff
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 2:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A major crash on US231 SB @ MP 56.8 at CR82 in Dale County is causing large amounts of traffic to back up.

The cause of the wreck and parties involved are unknown at this time.

The southbound lanes are currently closed.

Officials urge drivers to seek an alternate route.

Updates will be posted when they become available.

