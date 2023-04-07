Weekend Starts Wet, Ends Dry

From Chief Meteorologist David Paul in the 4Warn Storm Center:
WTVY 4WARN Weather
WTVY 4WARN Weather(Source: WTVY)
By David Paul
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 4:21 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
SYNOPSIS – Rainy weather is on the way for the first half of the weekend, but Easter Sunday will turn partly cloudy. We’ll be cooler, with highs in the 60s, with the cooler than normal weather to last into next week. An upper-level low looks to form over the Gulf next week, which will bring rain back into the area.

TONIGHT – Mostly cloudy, a few showers late. Low near 61°.  Winds NE at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW – Cloudy, rainy at times. High near 63°. Winds NE at 5-15 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Rain ends early, mostly to partly cloudy later. Low near 51°.  Winds NE at 10-15 mph.

EXTENDED

SUN: Mostly cloudy to partly cloudy. Low: 51° High: 68° 5%

MON: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 52° High: 68° 20%

TUE: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance.  Low: 55° High: 72° 20%

WED: Mostly cloudy, a few showers. Low: 55° High: 73° 30%

THU: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low: 60° High: 74° 60%

FRI: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low: 63° High: 74° 50%

COASTAL FORECAST FRIDAY – Light Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds SE/S at 5 kts.  Seas offshore 2 feet.

