Weekend Starts Wet, Ends Dry

SYNOPSIS – Rainy weather is on the way for the first half of the weekend, but Easter Sunday will turn partly cloudy. We’ll be cooler, with highs in the 60s, with the cooler than normal weather to last into next week. An upper-level low looks to form over the Gulf next week, which will bring rain back into the area.

TONIGHT – Mostly cloudy, a few showers late. Low near 61°. Winds NE at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW – Cloudy, rainy at times. High near 63°. Winds NE at 5-15 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Rain ends early, mostly to partly cloudy later. Low near 51°. Winds NE at 10-15 mph.

EXTENDED

SUN: Mostly cloudy to partly cloudy. Low: 51° High: 68° 5%

MON: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 52° High: 68° 20%

TUE: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 55° High: 72° 20%

WED: Mostly cloudy, a few showers. Low: 55° High: 73° 30%

THU: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low: 60° High: 74° 60%

FRI: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low: 63° High: 74° 50%

COASTAL FORECAST FRIDAY – Light Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds SE/S at 5 kts. Seas offshore 2 feet.

4Warn Weather Team on Social!

Twitter

@MetDavidPaul, @zach_hatcherwx, @AmberKulick_wx, @emilyactonwx

Facebook

WTVY 4Warn Weather Team, Chief Meteorologist David Paul, Meteorologist Amber Kulick, Meteorologist Zach Hatcher, Meteorologist Emily Acton

