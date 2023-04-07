UPDATE: GBI confirms stolen patrol vehicle, chase led to shooting in Seminole County

The Seminole County Sheriff’s Office confirms a suspect was shot Friday morning
By WCTV Staff
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 9:58 AM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Ga. (WCTV) - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation released more details early Friday afternoon on what led up to a man being shot by police in Seminole County.

According to a release from GBI, the suspect was arrested Thursday night after a crash, and was charged with DUI. GBI said early Friday morning the man was able to get away and from deputies during transport, and reportedly stole a Seminole County Sheriff’s Office patrol vehicle that was parked at the jail.

Deputies chased the man down and were trying to pull him out of the vehicle along U.S. 84 near the Seminole County/Early County line, when the shooting happened.

Authorities said the man was shot once, but kept driving, and he reportedly grabbed hold of a deputy’s taser during another attempt to stop him from driving off.

GBI said he was taken to a hospital out of town for treatment, but did not give details on the man’s condition or what charges he could face.

GBI is leading the investigation, and said it will turn its findings over to the District Attorney’s Office for review.

WCTV is working to get more information on this developing story.

