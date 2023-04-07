SE AL Child Advocacy Center celebrates start of Child Abuse Prevention Month

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - April is known as Child Abuse Awareness and Prevention month, and the Southeast Alabama Child Advocacy Center is kicking off the month in style.

“This month is more than just about raising awareness about the reality of child maltreatment, it’s about taking action to reduce it,” said Terri Dubose with the CAC.

Many people came out to Porter Park in Downtown Dothan to kick off April with the CAC, each receiving a blue ribbon in honor of the awareness month.

Other child advocacy organizations were present and the local HEADSTART program students performed for the crowd, highlighting how strong and important every child is.

“This is not just a fight we are in,” said Laurabeth Thomas with the CAC. “We do the work everyday, absolutely, that’s what we are here for, but it takes the whole community to move the needle, make an impact and change the lives of the children who live here.”

CAC members say you can report child abuse by calling 911, the local police, a DHR office or by leaving an anonymous crimestoppers tip.

