Raiders’ Soccer undefeated in area going into rival match

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - It’s been a great start to the season for the Houston Academy Raiders soccer teams.

Heading into rivalry play with Providence Christian on Tuesday, HA’s girls hold a 16-1-4 record while the boys are 16-3-1, with both coming off big wins over Carroll.

The Raiders, who have not lost a game in their area this season, know that the Eagles won’t give up anything easy. They expect some high intensity matchups with their rivals.

Head boys coach Brian Jackson has high expectations for his team, saying that his group is better than his teammates and himself who played 20 years ago at Northview.

For head girls coach Tom Renshaw, he couldn’t be prouder of his girls. He says with their attitude, they can take down anyone.

