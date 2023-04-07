Officer shoots suspect in southwest Georgia, sheriff confirms

FILE IMAGE
FILE IMAGE(WBNG)
By Ken Curtis
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 10:37 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Ga. (WTVY) - Law enforcement shot a suspect Friday in southwest Georgia along the Early and Seminole County line.

The Seminole County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the shooting occurred but did not immediately provide additional information.

According to unofficial reports, a pursuit in the Donalsonville, Georgia, area culminated in the shooting.

Because a law enforcement officer is involved, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation will be the lead agency to gather evidence.

The suspect’s condition is not immediately known.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Veteran Jimmy Powell is assisted to his seat by his wife, Julie, at an August 4, 2023 Dothan...
City of Dothan reneges on promise it made to veteran
The Shelby County Health Department has identified 4 Norovirus outbreaks in the county so far...
Norovirus outbreaks reported in Alabama assisted living facilities and schools, ADPH
Terry Scott Brown, 50, Dothan City Jail booking photo.
Police: Armored delivery man charged with theft
Squirrel causes multiple outages across north Dothan
Squirrel causes multiple outages across north Dothan
Houston County Farm Center in this undated photo.
Houston County will keep its Farm Center, Dothan likely out of deal

Latest News

Finance problems can add another level to the stressors in life.
Alabama lawmaker pushing for financial literacy course requirement to graduate high school
We're hearing from the family of slain Huntsville police officer Garrett Crumby. They tell us...
Family honoring life of fallen police officer Garrett Crumby, pushing for change
There are several possibilities for the Houston County Farm Center in the preliminary stages.
Options for Houston County Farm Center discussed
Graduates and families took a flight across Ozark to celebrate.
Fort Rucker aviation grads take their families to new heights