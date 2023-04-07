Officer shoots suspect in southwest Georgia, sheriff confirms

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Ga. (WTVY) - Law enforcement shot a suspect Friday in southwest Georgia along the Early and Seminole County line.

The Seminole County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the shooting occurred but did not immediately provide additional information.

According to unofficial reports, a pursuit in the Donalsonville, Georgia, area culminated in the shooting.

Because a law enforcement officer is involved, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation will be the lead agency to gather evidence.

The suspect’s condition is not immediately known.

