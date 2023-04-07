Massive fire extinguished at old Pioneer Village in Pike County

By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 5:44 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIKE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A massive that fire swept through multiple buildings of the old Pioneer Village in Pike County Friday afternoon has been extinguished, but the investigation into the cause is just heating up.

The blaze broke out in a row of old log cabins that once held stores and gift shops at the long-abandoned site, located along U.S. Highway 231 about five miles outside of Troy.

This fire is not to be confused with the Pioneer Museum of Alabama, also in the Troy area.

Troy Police Department spokesman Lt. Brian Weed said there were no injuries, to his knowledge, and the cause is unknown at this time. Weed said the Alabama State Fire Marshal’s office will be involved in the investigation.

Few other details about the blaze were immediately available. Multiple firefighters responded to the scene in an effort to put out the flames.

MAP OF PIONEER VILLAGE

PHOTOS

A fire is burning at the abandoned old Pioneer Village, located in Pike County.
A fire is burning at the abandoned old Pioneer Village, located in Pike County.(Source: WSFA 12 News viewer)
A fire is burning at the abandoned old Pioneer Village, located in Pike County.
A fire is burning at the abandoned old Pioneer Village, located in Pike County.(Source: WSFA 12 News viewer)
A fire is burning at the abandoned old Pioneer Village, located in Pike County.
A fire is burning at the abandoned old Pioneer Village, located in Pike County.(Source: WSFA 12 News viewer)
Video shows large buildings on the grounds of the abandoned Pioneer Village gone after a...
Video shows large buildings on the grounds of the abandoned Pioneer Village gone after a massive blaze.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Veteran Jimmy Powell is assisted to his seat by his wife, Julie, at an August 4, 2023 Dothan...
City of Dothan reneges on promise it made to veteran
Empty for years, this building is coming down to make way for a walk-in medical clinic
Crews are tearing down this eyesore, here’s what is coming
The Shelby County Health Department has identified 4 Norovirus outbreaks in the county so far...
Norovirus outbreaks reported in Alabama assisted living facilities and schools, ADPH
Terry Scott Brown, 50, Dothan City Jail booking photo.
Police: Armored delivery man charged with theft
Squirrel causes multiple outages across north Dothan
Squirrel causes multiple outages across north Dothan

Latest News

Dothan Mayor Mark Saliba joins as First United Methodist Church carries the cross through town.
Church members carry cross through Dothan for Good Friday
Here in the Wiregrass, a tradition that has been going strong for more than 40 years continued...
Tradition of Good Friday Crosswalk continues in Dothan
An officer-involved shooting happened today in Georgia near the Early-Seminole County line.
Suspect shot in Georgia
Alabama lawmakers pass bills on hospital visitations, fentanyl possession