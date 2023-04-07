Massive fire burning buildings at old Pioneer Village in Pike County

By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 5:44 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIKE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A massive fire is sweeping through buildings of the old Pioneer Village in Pike County, located along U.S. Highway 231 about five miles outside of Troy.

This fire is not to be confused with the Pioneer Museum of Alabama, also in the Troy area.

Troy Police Department spokesman Lt. Brian Weed said there were no injuries, to his knowledge, and the cause is unknown at this time. Weed said the Alabama State Fire Marshal’s office will be involved in the investigation.

Few other details about the blaze were immediately available. Multiple firefighters have responded to the scene and are working to bring the fire under control.

PHOTOS

A fire is burning at the abandoned old Pioneer Village, located in Pike County.
A fire is burning at the abandoned old Pioneer Village, located in Pike County.(Source: WSFA 12 News viewer)
A fire is burning at the abandoned old Pioneer Village, located in Pike County.
A fire is burning at the abandoned old Pioneer Village, located in Pike County.(Source: WSFA 12 News viewer)
A fire is burning at the abandoned old Pioneer Village, located in Pike County.
A fire is burning at the abandoned old Pioneer Village, located in Pike County.(Source: WSFA 12 News viewer)

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Veteran Jimmy Powell is assisted to his seat by his wife, Julie, at an August 4, 2023 Dothan...
City of Dothan reneges on promise it made to veteran
Empty for years, this building is coming down to make way for a walk-in medical clinic
Crews are tearing down this eyesore, here’s what is coming
The Shelby County Health Department has identified 4 Norovirus outbreaks in the county so far...
Norovirus outbreaks reported in Alabama assisted living facilities and schools, ADPH
Terry Scott Brown, 50, Dothan City Jail booking photo.
Police: Armored delivery man charged with theft
Squirrel causes multiple outages across north Dothan
Squirrel causes multiple outages across north Dothan

Latest News

Alabama lawmakers pass bills on hospital visitations, fentanyl possession
Layla Silvernail, 16, and Camille Quarles, 16.
2 suspects, including 12-year-old boy, arrested in triple homicide of Florida teens; 3rd suspect at large
Patrons depart the course after trees blew over on the 17th hole during the second round of the...
Storms bring down trees, bring play to halt at the Masters
Dothan Prep Academy prepares for Spring production "Sister Act"
Dothan Prep Academy prepares for Spring production "Sister Act"