Headland Baseball clinches area title to go back-to-back

HEADLAND, Ala. (WTVY) -- The Headland Rams are returning to the Class 5A playoffs after clinching the area championship.

The top ranked team in Class 5A went unbeaten in area play.

Headland will look for redemption after falling short in the semifinals in the 2022 season.

