SYNOPSIS - A few areas of fog again this morning, grab the rain gear we could see a few showers and thunderstorms this afternoon but no severe weather is expected. The rain moves in for Saturday it will be heavy at times but again we don’t expect any severe weather. We will start to dry out Sunday morning for the rest of the weekend we will stay dry and cool. Next week is a challenge right now.. some models are showing an area of low pressure along the gulf that will bring us rain chances all week so we will continue to watch it as we head into the weekend.

TODAY - Partly cloudy, isolated showers. High near 86°. Winds S 5-10 mph 30%

TONIGHT - Mostly cloudy. Low near 61°. Winds NE 5-10 mph 10%

TOMORROW - Showers and storms. High near 66°. Winds NE 5-10 mph 90%

EXTENDED

SUN: Partly cloudy, AM showers. Low: 51° High: 64° 10%

MON: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 52° High: 64° 30%

TUE: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 55° High: 70° 30%

WED: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 55° High: 71° 40%

THUR: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 60° High: 74° 40%

FRI: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 60° High: 74° 30%

SAT: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 58° High: 79° 20%

COASTAL FORECAST FRIDAY- Light chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds SE 5 kts. Seas 2 ft

