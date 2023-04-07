Fort Rucker aviation grads take their families to new heights

OZARK, Ala. (WTVY) - This is not your typical graduation celebration.

Aviation graduates from Fort Rucker got to celebrate their accomplishment by taking their families to new heights, riding around in a UH-1 Huey military helicopter.

“We have about 40-60 students who graduate per class here at Fort Rucker,” said Dewayne Rudolph II, a helicopter crew chief with the Friends of Army Aviation (FOAA). “This event is for their family members to experience what they do.”

For many on the helicopter rides, it was their first time flying.

“I thought I was going to be scared but really, once you get in there, it is all adrenaline and it’s really fun,” said Grace Christian, who was a first time flyer. “They do all the maneuvers, so it’s cool seeing what he goes through every day at work.”

Even though some family have gone airborne before, the reactions are still memorable for all.

“It was pretty cool to bring them out here and let them see firsthand how fun it is to go up in a helicopter and experience that for the first time,” said Michael Christian, graduating with the AH-64E class. ‘It was cooler to watch their reactions, more than it was for me to actually be on it.”

Those looking for more experience with helicopters, whether on land or in the air, have plenty of opportunities to do so.

“If you want to come volunteer, we welcome you,” said Rudolph II. “If you’ve never flown before, we encourage you to come out and fly with us. Come experience the doors-open experience of flying in a UH-1. It is unbeatable.”

FOAA will be at the Taylor Made Festival on Saturday, April 8 doing helicopter rides for $60 a person.

