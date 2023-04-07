ESCC to add bass fishing team

Enterprise State is continuing to add to the school's athletics program.
By WTVY Staff
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 8:23 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - Enterprise State Community College is continuing to add to the school’s athletics program.

The newest addition will be a bass fishing team.

This expansion comes after the college has added golf, cross country, and volleyball over the last few years.

Bass fishing teams have been added to several area high schools in the past decade.

If you are interested in joining the bass fishing team at ESCC, contact jwilliams@escc.edu.

