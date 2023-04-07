ESCC to add bass fishing team

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - Enterprise State Community College is continuing to add to the school’s athletics program.

The newest addition will be a bass fishing team.

This expansion comes after the college has added golf, cross country, and volleyball over the last few years.

Bass fishing teams have been added to several area high schools in the past decade.

If you are interested in joining the bass fishing team at ESCC, contact jwilliams@escc.edu.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.