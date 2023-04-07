Crews are tearing down this eyesore, here’s what is coming

Demolition should begin on the building that formerly occupied a Chinese restaurant and Western Sizzlin' in the next couple of weeks.
By Ken Curtis
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 12:15 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A building that has been empty for years in a bustling area of Dothan is coming down.

Demolition began Friday on the former China Star restaurant that closed years ago.

The Dothan Chamber of Commerce said new property owners would construct an urgent care clinic where Montgomery Highway and Ross Clark Circle intersect.

CareMed has locations in the Florida panhandle—one each in Marianna and Graceville, per its website.

The building that crews are demolishing opened as Western Sizzlin’ Steakhouse over 50 years ago.

CareMed should open in a few months.

