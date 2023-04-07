Church shuts down after woman gambles its money: DOJ

Opp church shuts down after woman gambles its money
By Ken Curtis
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 1:13 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
OPP, Ala. (WTVY) - According to federal prosecutors, a Coffee County church shut down after its secretary embezzled about $90,000.

Carmen Ramer Davis, of Opp, received an 18-month prison sentence on Thursday for mail fraud, according to U.S. Attorney Sandra Stewart of Alabama’s Middle District.

According to the Department of Justice, Davis illegally used credit cards belonging to Brooklyn Congregational Methodist Church and illegally wrote checks on that church’s accounts.

Investigators say Davis used some of that ill-gotten money on gambling trips to casinos in Alabama and Mississippi.

“The crimes committed by Ms. Davis victimized an entire faith community,” said United States Attorney Stewart. “The harm will continue to be felt for quite some time. I am hopeful that the sentence imposed will deter others from engaging in such deceitful conduct.”

Brooklyn Congregational shut down amid financial hardships.

