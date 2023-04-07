Church members carry cross through Dothan for Good Friday

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A tradition that has stayed true to Dothan for more than 40 years continued this Good Friday.

Members of the First United Methodist Church in Dothan carried a cross along a 1.3 mile track down Main Street to the Dothan Civic Center.

The carriers were joined by Dothan Mayor Mark Saliba and escorted by Dothan Police Department.

“It’s humbling when you feel the weight of the cross. It is a little bit of a strain, but then you realize it is nothing compared to what Christ went through,” said Jeff Peacock, with The Ark. “Having that time to reflect on what he was going through and what he was thinking, he did all of that because he loved me so much and the world so much and he sacrificed his life.”

Different members took turns carrying the massive wooden cross along the track.

