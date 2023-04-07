Alabamians lost $53M in fraud in 2022; up 35% from previous year

By Gillian Brooks
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 2:10 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabamians lost a collective $53 million to fraud in 2022.

Dr. Ragieb Hasan is an Assistant Professor of Computer Science at UAB. He said social media is the main platform scammers use, and they are evolving to make their scams more believable. He said they have been hacking into social media accounts and messaging that person’s friends for money.

“Now, if your grandma or your friend or your brother asks for money, probably, they’re more likely to believe that message than from a random person,” said Hasan.

Hasan said since the pandemic, people who did not have social media previously made accounts to stay connected. That has made those new accounts easier targets.

If you receive a message from one of your friends asking for money, look for abnormal behavior, like a sense of urgency to transfer the money.

If there is a link, do not click it. Often times that link gives scammers the ability to get into your accounts.

It’s best to avoid any interaction if the messages do not look right, and call your friend or message them another way.

“Because of the psychological mind games they are playing, a lot of people are falling victim to that.”

If your account is hacked, Hasan recommends changing your password for all your social media accounts and turning on two-factor authorization. Then call law enforcement so they are aware of the techniques scammers are using.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Veteran Jimmy Powell is assisted to his seat by his wife, Julie, at an August 4, 2023 Dothan...
City of Dothan reneges on promise it made to veteran
Empty for years, this building is coming down to make way for a walk-in medical clinic
Crews are tearing down this eyesore, here’s what is coming
The Shelby County Health Department has identified 4 Norovirus outbreaks in the county so far...
Norovirus outbreaks reported in Alabama assisted living facilities and schools, ADPH
Terry Scott Brown, 50, Dothan City Jail booking photo.
Police: Armored delivery man charged with theft
Squirrel causes multiple outages across north Dothan
Squirrel causes multiple outages across north Dothan

Latest News

Patrons depart the course after trees blew over on the 17th hole during the second round of the...
Storms bring down trees, bring play to halt at the Masters
Layla Silvernail, 16, and Camille Quarles, 16.
2 suspects, including 12-year-old boy, arrested in triple homicide of Florida teens; 3rd suspect at large
Dothan Prep Academy prepares for Spring production "Sister Act"
Dothan Prep Academy prepares for Spring production "Sister Act"
Talking Loop Music and Arts Festival 2023
Talking Loop Music and Arts Festival 2023
New Urgent Care coming to busy highway in Dothan
New Urgent Care coming to busy highway in Dothan