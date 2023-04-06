Wiregrass schools receive Purple Star

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WTVY) - Several Wiregrass schools will soon have a new banner to fly on campus.

The Alabama State Department of Education has announced that six Dale County and two Ozark City schools are receiving Purple Star School designations.

This award honors the school’s commitment and support of military students and families. Schools that earn this distinction get a Purple Star School banner to display.

The Dale County schools are Ariton High School, Dale County High School, George W. Long Elementary, George W. Long High School, Midland City Elementary School, Newton Elementary School.

Ozark City schools being awarded are Lisenby Primary School and Mixon Intermediate School.

These institutions are among 122 schools receiving the Purple Star.

The Purple Star School program was started to help mitigate the challenges caused by students with military connections as they sometimes move schools often.

“As military families relocate to a new community and students transition between schools, the students are often faced with unique challenges. Adapting to a new school, along with varying course offerings, schedules, and graduation requirements can be stressful. We want to ensure every student who moves to Alabama is given every opportunity for academic growth and achievement – and the Purple Star School Program helps families identify military-friendly schools and helps the schools become more prepared to address to the challenges facing these students.”

To view the full list of 2023 Purple Star Schools, click here.

