Warm with showers today

From Meteorologist Amber Kulick in the 4Warn Storm Center:
WTVY 4WARN Weather
WTVY 4WARN Weather(Source: WTVY)
By Amber Kulick
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 4:36 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SYNOPSIS - Some of us are dealing with the fog again this morning so take it slow on the morning drive. Warm again this afternoon with highs in the middle to upper 80s, isolated showers will be possible as well. Tomorrow more of the some with showers and maybe a few thunderstorms possible in the afternoon. The best chance for rain comes in on Saturday, we are not expecting severe weather with this but it will bring heavy rain and a few thunderstorms. Rain moves out Sunday morning but we will deal with cooler temperatures and cloudy skies all day Sunday. We will watch next week the models are hinting at a system in the gulf that could bring us even more rain.

TODAY - Partly cloudy, isolated showers. High near 85°. Winds S 5-10 mph 30%

TONIGHT - Partly cloudy. Low near 66°. Winds Light & variable 5%

TOMORROW - Partly cloudy, isolated showers. High near 85°. Winds S 5-10 mph 30%

EXTENDED

SAT: Scattered showers and storms. Low: 64° High: 70° 90%

SUN: Partly cloudy, AM showers. Low: 53° High: 64° 20%

MON: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 50° High: 68° 20%

TUE: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 55° High: 74° 20%

WED: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 55° High: 75° 20%

THUR: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 55° High: 73° 20%

FRI: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 58° High: 79° 20%

COASTAL FORECAST THURSDAY- Light chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds SE 5-10 kts. Seas 2-3 ft

