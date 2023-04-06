TROY-Tutwiler Garden Program promoted on ‘The Daily Show’

(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 3:09 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
TROY, Ala. (WSFA) - An educational program at Troy University got a shoutout on Comedy Central.

“The Daily Show” guest host Roy Wood Jr. closed Wednesday’s episode by encouraging people to donate to the TROY-Tutwiler Garden Program. This program partners students with female inmates from Julia Tutwiler Prison for Women to teach them about horticulture and nutrition.

The Birmingham-raised comedian asked for donations to the program via dailyshow.com/TutwilerGarden.

