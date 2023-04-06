Rainy Days Are In Sight

From Chief Meteorologist David Paul In The 4Warn Weather Center
WTVY 4WARN Weather
WTVY 4WARN Weather(Source: WTVY)
By David Paul
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 4:03 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SYNOPSIS – One more warm day is on the way for Good Friday, followed by cooler and cloudier weather for the weekend. Rain is likely on Saturday, but much of Easter Sunday is looking dry. We’ll see rain chances increase as we head through next week.

TONIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 66°. Winds light SW.

TOMORROW – Partly cloudy, isolated PM showers and thunderstorms. High near 86°. Winds SW at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Cloudy, showers late. Low near 61°. Winds NE at 5-15 mph.

EXTENDED

SAT: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low: 61° High: 66° 90%

SUN: Mostly cloudy. Low: 51° High: 64° 20%

MON: Mostly cloudy, a few showers. Low: 52° High: 64° 30%

TUE: Mostly cloudy, a few showers .Low: 55° High: 70° 30%

WED: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers. Low: 55° High: 71° 40%

THU: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers. Low: 60° High: 74° 40%

COASTAL FORECAST FRIDAY – Light Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds E/SE at 5 kts. Seas offshore 2 feet.

4Warn Weather Team on Social!

Twitter

@MetDavidPaul, @zach_hatcherwx, @AmberKulick_wx, @emilyactonwx

Facebook

WTVY 4Warn Weather Team, Chief Meteorologist David Paul, Meteorologist Amber Kulick, Meteorologist Zach Hatcher, Meteorologist Emily Acton

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Shelby County Health Department has identified 4 Norovirus outbreaks in the county so far...
Norovirus outbreaks reported in Alabama assisted living facilities and schools, ADPH
Ashford native Jerome Godwin III (pictured left with contestant Talia Smith) came away with a...
Ashford native advances after Battles win on NBC’s ‘The Voice’
Houston County Farm Center in this undated photo.
Houston County will keep its Farm Center, Dothan likely out of deal
Montgomery Whitewater has set a date for its grand opening!
Montgomery Whitewater sets grand opening date
Bob Lee’s death was confirmed by Joshua Goldbard, the CEO of his current employer MobileCoin....
Bob Lee, Cash App founder, fatally stabbed in San Francisco

Latest News

Color The Weather 04-06-23
Color The Weather 04-06-23
Meteorologist Amber Kulick Weathercast 04-06-23
Meteorologist Amber Kulick Weathercast 04-06-23
Meteorologist Amber Kulick Weathercast 04-06-23
Warm with showers today
David Paul
Chief Meteorologist David Paul Weathercast Wednesday, April 5, 2023