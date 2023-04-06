Rainy Days Are In Sight

SYNOPSIS – One more warm day is on the way for Good Friday, followed by cooler and cloudier weather for the weekend. Rain is likely on Saturday, but much of Easter Sunday is looking dry. We’ll see rain chances increase as we head through next week.

TONIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 66°. Winds light SW.

TOMORROW – Partly cloudy, isolated PM showers and thunderstorms. High near 86°. Winds SW at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Cloudy, showers late. Low near 61°. Winds NE at 5-15 mph.

EXTENDED

SAT: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low: 61° High: 66° 90%

SUN: Mostly cloudy. Low: 51° High: 64° 20%

MON: Mostly cloudy, a few showers. Low: 52° High: 64° 30%

TUE: Mostly cloudy, a few showers .Low: 55° High: 70° 30%

WED: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers. Low: 55° High: 71° 40%

THU: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers. Low: 60° High: 74° 40%

COASTAL FORECAST FRIDAY – Light Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds E/SE at 5 kts. Seas offshore 2 feet.

