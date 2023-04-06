Public meeting set for proposed Dothan landfill modification

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The City of Dothan has put in a request to the Dothan City Commission to grant approval (Host Government Approval) regarding a proposed modification and expansion of the Solid Waste Disposal Facility Permit for the above-referenced landfill.

According to a release from the City of Dothan, in accordance with the Alabama Solid Waste and Recyclable Materials Management Act (ASWRMMA), as well as Alabama Code §§ 22-27-48 and 22-27-48.1, the City of Dothan has set a public comment period, scheduled a public awareness meeting, and public hearing on the request for Host Government Approval.

The public comment period, which provides the opportunity to offer written comments regarding the request for Host Government Approval, will run from April 5, to June 12.

The public awareness meeting will be held on Monday, May 8, from 6:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m., at the Andrew Belle Recreation Center located at 1270 Lake Street, Dothan, AL 36303.

During the public awareness meeting, the City of Dothan will provide general information on the design and operation of the proposed modification and expansion and will address questions by members of the affected community.

The public hearing will be held on Monday, June 12, from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m., at the Dothan Opera House located at 115 N. Saint Andrews Street, Dothan, AL 36303.

The hearing will allow interested parties to make oral or written comments into the public hearing record.

After consideration of all written comments, the public hearing record, the requirements of ASWRMMA, the criteria described in Alabama Code § 22-27-48(c), and all other applicable regulations, the Dothan City Commission will decide whether to grant Host Government Approval for the proposed modification and expansion.

Should you have any questions, please call Public Works Department at 334-615-4420.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.