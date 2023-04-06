Propst Arena to host 2024, 2025 Conference USA basketball championships

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Propst Arena will play host to March college basketball in 2024 and 2025.

Conference USA Commissioner Judy MacLeod announced on Tuesday that the 2024 and 2025 Conference USA Men’s & Women’s Basketball Championships will be hosted at the Huntsville arena in partnership with the Huntsville/Madison County CVB, the Huntsville Sports Commission and Knight Eady. The initial agreement is for two seasons.

“We are very excited to have our men’s and women’s basketball teams compete for a conference championship and berth in the NCAA tournament at Propst Arena in Huntsville,” Commissioner MacLeod said.

“We can’t wait to get started partnering with the team from the City, Sports Commission, CVB and Knight Eady to put on a first-class event for our student-athletes, universities and fans while enjoying all Huntsville has to offer.”

The 2024 championships are set for March 12 through March 16 at Propst. Each conference champ will receive an automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament.

Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle said the city is proud to welcome the Conference USA men’s and women’s basketball championships to Huntsville and its renovated Propst Arena.

“March Madness will be starting in the Rocket City next year and we can’t wait to showcase our great city to all the student-athletes, coaches, fans, and alumni attending the event,” Battle said.

Both championships have been held in Alabama previously, from 2015-17, in Birmingham at Legacy Arena (men’s and women’s) and Bartow Arena for the women’s championship in 1996.

“Providing an exciting and enjoyable championship atmosphere for the student-athletes is our top priority, and I believe all of the teams traveling to the rocket city will love their experience here,” said Mark Russell, Executive Director of the Huntsville Sports Commission. “Huntsville is a great destination – not just to visit, but for sports – and I’m thrilled Conference USA is entrusting our team to host a high-caliber event like the C-USA Basketball Championships here. We can’t wait!”

“Bringing a piece of March Madness to Huntsville has been a goal for our community and this is a great opportunity to have the road to the Final Four start here,” said Joel Lamp, Sports Manager for the Huntsville/Madison County Convention & Visitors Bureau. “Conference USA has a national brand that will provide a larger platform for Huntsville to shine. This has been a tremendous team effort from all of our partners and we appreciate the confidence the Conference USA leadership has in our vision to provide a championship experience at Propst Arena.”

Ticket information will be announced this fall and more information will be available at www.ConferenceUSA.com.

