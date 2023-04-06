“Probably the closest to death I’ve ever been to”: Governor’s House Residents speak on the shooting of two HPD officers

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Residents of the Governor’s House apartment complex where two Huntsville Police Officers were shot on Mar. 28 are speaking out following the tragic incident.

“I’m about to die. I really thought that I was going to get shot,” Lillie Cooper said.

Cooper lived on the bottom floor of the apartment building where HPD Officers Garret Crumby and Albert Morin were shot. Eight days following the shooting, Cooper started to pack her things to move from the apartment as she described the scene as a warzone.

“I ran to the door and looked out my peephole and I saw them getting the officer out,” she said. “Then they went right in front of my patio door. Had all of their paramedic stuff on my patio furniture. And they were administering first aid. And that’s whenever I was like ‘Okay this is something really serious.’ I saw all the cops had their guns pointed at the balcony above mine.”

“I feel like it was probably the closest to death I’ve ever been to. It still doesn’t seem real I still have people calling me, texting me. Anybody that comes over, they -- I mean, you initially walk up and you can obviously see where it happened, what happened,” she continued.

Revyn Bates was also home during that scary ordeal and she recalls seeing multiple cops running down the stairs and fearing the worst had happened. She also says she has spent the past week mentally processing everything that happened.

“It’s much different hearing other people talk about it from the outside. Seeing it on the news, or hearing about it through somebody else and being very close to the situation. So it’s been pretty difficult because everybody wants to talk about it,” she said. “They want to ask me questions, they want to see how I’m doing, they’re calling me. It’s a lot. And I can’t imagine what the actual victims are going through.”

She also gave her prayers to Huntsville Police officers Albert Morin and Garrett Crumby and their families.

“It’s crazy how people will talk about it as if lives weren’t lost or as if lives should have been lost,” Revyn continued. “They talk about it as if it’s a game or it’s not real life because they weren’t there.”

Bates and Cooper had to be evacuated from their apartments at the time of the shooting.

“They let me get my dog. They weren’t aggressive,” Lillie continued. “I evacuated and I sat in the office until the FBI had to come and talk to us.”

Revyn says she was put in a police car.

“I can say they threw me in the cop car and then left me there. And I did feel very unsafe there and I was very emotional, I didn’t know what to do really. And then a guy came and said I don’t know who the female is, she’s got to get the f*** up out of the car. And then he opened up the door and pulled me out of there.”

