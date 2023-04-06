Police: Armored delivery man charged with theft

Terry Scott Brown, 50, Dothan City Jail booking photo.
Terry Scott Brown, 50, Dothan City Jail booking photo.(Dothan Police Department)
By Ken Curtis
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 8:34 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A Dothan armored transport driver faces embezzlement charges, with police alleging he stole from several customers.

50-year-old Terry Scott Brown, described as a longtime employee of the unnamed business, faces one count of First-Degree Theft.

“It was reported that money was missing from deposits of several businesses (the company transports),” said Dothan Police Lieutenant Ronald Hall in a prepared statement. “The armored delivery company conducted their own internal investigation and determined one single employee was responsible for the missing money which totaled several thousand dollars.”

Brown posted a $15,000 bond and was released.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Shelby County Health Department has identified 4 Norovirus outbreaks in the county so far...
Norovirus outbreaks reported in Alabama assisted living facilities and schools, ADPH
Ashford native Jerome Godwin III (pictured left with contestant Talia Smith) came away with a...
Ashford native advances after Battles win on NBC’s ‘The Voice’
Bob Lee’s death was confirmed by Joshua Goldbard, the CEO of his current employer MobileCoin....
Bob Lee, Cash App founder, fatally stabbed in San Francisco
Montgomery Whitewater has set a date for its grand opening!
Montgomery Whitewater sets grand opening date
Houston County Farm Center in this undated photo.
Houston County will keep its Farm Center, Dothan likely out of deal

Latest News

Veteran Jimmy Powell is assisted to his seat by his wife, Julie, at an August 4, 2023 Dothan...
City of Dothan reneges on promise it made to veteran
A Birmingham resident found an opossum sitting on her pillow as she was heading to bed.
Woman living in Birmingham apartment finds opossum sitting on pillow
This is where students spend over a week showcasing their animals and agriculture-focused...
FDA to require prescriptions for livestock antibiotics
Alabama lawmakers have advanced a modest income tax cut.
Alabama lawmakers advance 2 modest income tax cut bills