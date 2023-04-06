Police: Armored delivery man charged with theft

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A Dothan armored transport driver faces embezzlement charges, with police alleging he stole from several customers.

50-year-old Terry Scott Brown, described as a longtime employee of the unnamed business, faces one count of First-Degree Theft.

“It was reported that money was missing from deposits of several businesses (the company transports),” said Dothan Police Lieutenant Ronald Hall in a prepared statement. “The armored delivery company conducted their own internal investigation and determined one single employee was responsible for the missing money which totaled several thousand dollars.”

Brown posted a $15,000 bond and was released.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.