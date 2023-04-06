Squirrel causes multiple outages across north Dothan

Squirrel causes multiple outages across north Dothan
Squirrel causes multiple outages across north Dothan(Consumers Energy)
By WTVY Staff
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 9:21 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - An power outage occurred near Montgomery Highway at the Westgate Parkway intersection spanning up to Napier Field Road, but not for the reason you would think.

According to Dothan Utilities power outage map, a pretty significant power outage caused over 700 customers to suddenly be without power.

Dothan Utilities is reporting power outages on Montgomery Highway
Dothan Utilities is reporting power outages on Montgomery Highway(Dothan Utilities)

Some businesses like Eagle Eye Outfitters and Vaughn Blumberg Services temporarily closed.

After further investigation, it was revealed that a squirrel was to blame for the commotion.

According to Dothan Utilities, a jumper was burned at the AMC movie theater causing the circuit breaker to lock open at the Flynn substation.

As of around 9:30 a.m. the outages have been resolved.

Dothan Utilities encourages people not to feed wild animals that come near businesses so that instances like this won’t happen so often.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Shelby County Health Department has identified 4 Norovirus outbreaks in the county so far...
Norovirus outbreaks reported in Alabama assisted living facilities and schools, ADPH
Ashford native Jerome Godwin III (pictured left with contestant Talia Smith) came away with a...
Ashford native advances after Battles win on NBC’s ‘The Voice’
Bob Lee’s death was confirmed by Joshua Goldbard, the CEO of his current employer MobileCoin....
Bob Lee, Cash App founder, fatally stabbed in San Francisco
Montgomery Whitewater has set a date for its grand opening!
Montgomery Whitewater sets grand opening date
Houston County Farm Center in this undated photo.
Houston County will keep its Farm Center, Dothan likely out of deal

Latest News

A Birmingham resident found an opossum sitting on her pillow as she was heading to bed.
Woman living in Birmingham apartment finds opossum sitting on pillow
Terry Scott Brown, 50, Dothan City Jail booking photo.
Police: Armored delivery man charged with theft
Veteran Jimmy Powell is assisted to his seat by his wife, Julie, at an August 4, 2023 Dothan...
City of Dothan reneges on promise it made to veteran
This is where students spend over a week showcasing their animals and agriculture-focused...
FDA to require prescriptions for livestock antibiotics