Squirrel causes multiple outages across north Dothan

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - An power outage occurred near Montgomery Highway at the Westgate Parkway intersection spanning up to Napier Field Road, but not for the reason you would think.

According to Dothan Utilities power outage map, a pretty significant power outage caused over 700 customers to suddenly be without power.

Dothan Utilities is reporting power outages on Montgomery Highway (Dothan Utilities)

Some businesses like Eagle Eye Outfitters and Vaughn Blumberg Services temporarily closed.

After further investigation, it was revealed that a squirrel was to blame for the commotion.

According to Dothan Utilities, a jumper was burned at the AMC movie theater causing the circuit breaker to lock open at the Flynn substation.

As of around 9:30 a.m. the outages have been resolved.

Dothan Utilities encourages people not to feed wild animals that come near businesses so that instances like this won’t happen so often.

