City of Dothan reneges on promise it made to veteran

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -When City of Dothan officials approached Jimmy Powell last year wanting to purchase his home, he had great interest.

In declining health, the veteran who served 37 years, struggled to keep his property up, so he welcomed a chance to downsize.

Then there was the flooding, something he did not know about when he purchased the Oak Drive residence in 2007, a few years before he suffered a massive heart attack and stroke.

“The (Powell’s) water issue began in 2010 and has become progressively worse,” real estate agent Mike McCann told city commissioners on Tuesday. He spoke as a family friend and not in his professional capacity.

Flooding runs rampant in the Powell’s historic Garden District neighborhood, constructed before the enactment of stringent ordinances, and the city must find solutions there and in other parts of town.

Powell believed selling would ease flooding of other homes in the Girard Drainage Basin and get him out of the house he struggled to keep going.

Powell even agreed to a lower price.

With moving plans in the works, Jimmy and Julie Powell, unfamiliar with city government, asked their friend McCann to accompany them to city hall on Tuesday.

They went because the commission would vote whether to purchase their home and three others, which they Powell’s believed was a formality.

After all, they had months earlier agreed with those who run day-to-day government operations to sell their home that would have been demolished to create one of several possible retention ponds. The agreed-on price for Powell’s home was $148,500, far below Zillow market value.

In all, the city pursued the purchase of 14 homes in the Garden District, seeing demolition as the most cost-effective way to solve the flooding issues.

Commissioners approved the first purchase without fanfare, a home two doors from Powell, on November 1.

However, on January 3, they got cold feet and, nervously, tabled the purchase of two side-by-side homes on Tacoma Street as concerns swelled about the purchase-then-demolish plan.

Some commissioners said they had not been kept in the loop about those plans.

Ultimately, they purchased those two homes after one owner, Heather Phillips, convinced them she had already moved from her home with assurances from city staff the deal had been finalized.

“When I received a signed contract, I thought it had been approved,” Phillips told commissioners on January 17.

She learned it had not been approved from news reports because, she claims, nobody at city hall let her know an unforeseen hiccup had developed.

The Powell’s knew their deal was contingent on city commission approval but had received assurances--at least in their opinion-- that vote was a formality.

Commissioner John Ferguson (D-4) reluctantly agreed to purchase Powell’s home and three others under consideration on Tuesday.

“One of the things I’m hung up on is the city approached these owners to buy this property,” he said.

Like others, he is concerned about the overall plan to address flooding.

However, the commission declined to purchase Powell’s and three other homes considered Tuesday.

And in the end, the city purchased only three of 14 homes it pursued, with several homeowners declining to sell.

“I’m very worried about the precedent that this could set across the city in things we do and open ourselves up in the future,” said Commissioner Gantt Pierce (D-5), who voted against the purchases.

“I do believe that in these particular circumstances, this was the best decision to move forward.”

Purchasing homes only to destroy them was not the first choice to solve Girard Basin flooding issues. Still, it became the most cost-efficient when construction estimates for piping escalated far above projections.

“I do believe that in these particular circumstances, this was the best decision to move forward,” said Dothan Mayor Mark Saliba, who voted to purchase homes.

Besides him and Ferguson, Commissioner David Crutchfield (D-6), who represents the impacted neighborhood, voted yes.

Pierce and Commissioners Kevin Dorsey (D-1) and Aristotle Kirkland (D-2) voted against the project in fear of setting dangerous precedents.

Dorsey believes the money would be better used to help poorer neighborhoods.

Commissioner Bradley Bedwell was absent fro Tuesday’s meeting.

After the vote, Jimmy and Julie went home, disgusted in the belief that their city government had reneged on its promises.

And now the home they thought sold isn’t and will likely decline further in value. This will happen because of not only flooding but because of publicity about the deal commissioners nixed that has left Jimmy and Julie in a mess.

And, for the city, it has spent about $1,000,000 to purchase three homes that will do little to solve the overall flooding problem.

