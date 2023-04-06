2 confirmed rabies cases in Houston County

Rabies Vaccine (Source: WALB)
Rabies Vaccine (Source: WALB)
By WTVY Staff
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 11:33 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
HOUSTON COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - The Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) has confirmed two rabies cases in Houston County so far this year.

According to a press release from ADPH, a fox found on Broadway Avenue in Avon tested positive for rabies within the last seven days.

The fox was spotted in a private yard after dogs barked, alerting the owner of the animal. The ADPH said the dogs and owner have received the appropriate medical attention.

This is the second laboratory confirmed rabies in Houston County in 2023.

The first case was in February when a raccoon was found dead in the town of Pansey before being sent to the state Bureau of Clinical Laboratories where the animal tested positive for rabies.

According to Dr. Dee W. Jones, State Public Health Veterinarian, “This should be a stern reminder that all pets should be properly vaccinated against rabies, given the circumstances of two rabid animals now in the same general area.” He adds, “It is not unusual to see clusters of rabies cases in wild animals and strays during this time of year.”

Alabama state law requires dogs, cats, and ferrets over 12 weeks old to be vaccinated. Rabies vaccines are also available for horses and other livestock if a veterinarian recommends it.

There are several things you can do as well as vaccinate your animals.

  • Dot not allow pets to run loose
  • Do not leave uneaten pet food or scraps near your home
  • Do not illegally feed or keep wildlife as pets
  • Do not go near wildlife or domestic animals that are acting in a strange or unusual manner
  • Encourage children not to go near any stray or wild animal, regardless of its behavior

Houston County rabis officer Dr. Brad Harris will be holding a reduced-vaccination clinics on Saturday, May 6, from 8 a.m.-11 a,m. at Westgate Park and Houston County Farm Center.

Vaccinations are $12.

